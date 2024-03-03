Next Article

AVVENIRE TECTUS boasts a range of up to 160km per charge (Photo credit: AVVENIRE)

AVVENIRE reveals TECTUS EV as futuristic all-terrain mobility scooter

By Pradnesh Naik 12:06 pm Mar 03, 202412:06 pm

What's the story AVVENIRE, a United States (US)-based EV start-up, has taken the wraps off an innovative all-season mobility scooter, the TECTUS, for global markets. Available in two variants called the Deluxe and Ultimate, the EV is primarily designed for senior citizens and those with limited urban mobility. The Tectus features a climate-controlled enclosed cabin, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup, and various cargo options, further enhancing its practicality.

Capabilities

Capabilities of new-age TECTUS

The all-new TECTUS electric scooter is backed by a 2kW electric motor, which boasts a top speed of 32km/h. It gets either a 2.4kWh (Deluxe trim) or a 5.4kWh (Ultimate variant) lithium-ion battery pack, promising a range of up to 160km on a single charge. With chunky all-terrain tires and optional AWD capabilities, users can venture beyond paved surfaces. The enclosed cabin provides protection and comfort in all weather conditions.

Customization and features

Customizable cargo options available for the EV

With a backup camera, GPS tracking, and wireless charging, the TECTUS addresses common mobility scooter issues like comfort and easy charging, making it convenient for seniors. The scooter's customizable cargo options also make it suitable for grocery shopping or pet transportation, increasing its versatility and potential uses. Separately, Sarah Mitchell, a senior analyst at Mobility Market Insights, predicts the global mobility scooter market will reach $7.2 billion by 2025 due to an aging population and demand for eco-friendly personal transportation.

Information

Potential impact on urban mobility

The TECTUS has the potential to enhance urban mobility for individuals. Its futuristic design and modern technology add to its appeal. Though it targets older users, there are no age restrictions for younger people using it for city transportation or trail exploration.

Pricing

How much does the AVVENIRE TECTUS cost?

The AVVENIRE TECTUS comes in two models: the entry-level Tectus Deluxe at $6,995 (Roughly Rs. 5.79 lakh) and the Tectus Ultimate at $8,999 (about Rs. 7.45 lakh). The Ultimate version gets all the bells and whistles, such as hot and cold cup holders, tire pressure monitoring, in-built GPS tracking, an optional fingerprint scanner for keyless entry, and wireless charging. No insurance or license is needed to operate the TECTUS scooter, making it accessible to a wide range of users.