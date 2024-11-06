Summarize Simplifying... In short SKODA has launched its first sub-4m SUV, the KYLAQ, specifically designed for the Indian market.

The compact SUV, based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, features an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 113hp.

With a range of safety features and a sleek design available in six colors, the KYLAQ aims to capture the growing SUV market in India.

Deliveries will start from January 27 next year

Meet KYLAQ, SKODA's first sub-4m SUV: Check price, features

By Akash Pandey 06:49 pm Nov 06, 202406:49 pm

What's the story SKODA Auto India has finally entered the sub-four meter SUV segment with the launch of the KYLAQ. The compact SUV starts at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on popular rivals such as Hyundai VENUE, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. The new vehicle's bookings will open on December 2 and deliveries will start from January 27 next year.

Strategic launch

A new entry point for Indian customers

SKODA Auto CEO Klaus Zellmer emphasized the importance of the Indian market in their global expansion plans. He said, "The SKODA KYLAQ is our first sub 4m SUV, designed in India and for India as a new entry point to our brand." Zellmer noted that with SUVs making up half of the new vehicle sales in India, they hope to draw customers with the competitively priced KYLAQ.

Vehicle features

The car is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform

The KYLAQ is SKODA's third SUV in India after KODIAQ and KUSHAQ. It is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform which also underpins the SLAVIA sedan and KUSHAQ SUV. Johannes Neft, SKODA Auto Board Member for Technical Development, noted that this platform was particularly developed to support a sub-four meter car such as the KYLAQ.

Exterior

"KUSHAQ, but in a compact size"

As one can expect, the KYLAQ resembles a smaller KUSHAQ, featuring similar front and rear designs. However, the profile shows a shorter length compared to the KUSHAQ to fit the sub-four-meter SUV category. It is available in six colors: Lava Blue, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, and a new Olive Gold. The car measures 3.95 meters in length, with a wheelbase of 2.56 meters and a ground clearance of 189mm. It also comes with alloy wheels.

Interior details

A look at the interior and safety features

The KYLAQ's interior boasts an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car also provides a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, an electronically adjustable driver seat, a Canton sound system, ambient lighting, and a sunroof. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, ISOFIX child seat mounts as well as three-point seat belts and headrests for each occupant.

Performance details

KYLAQ produces 113hp thanks to a turbo-petrol engine

Under the hood, the KYLAQ comes with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 113hp and 178Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. According to SKODA, the KYLAQ can go from 0-100km/h in just 10.5 seconds, making it one of the quickest in its segment.