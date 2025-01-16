Why everyone's talking about Bengaluru's women-only club
What's the story
A women-only club, Miss and Mrs, has opened its doors on Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Road.
The establishment is fast becoming the talk of the town for offering a safe and comfortable space for women.
Interestingly, the entire staff (including the DJ) at Miss and Mrs is made up of women, which further guarantees a safe environment.
Now, women can reclaim the night while dancing their worries away!
Social buzz
Club's lively ambiance recently went viral on social media
The club's vibrant atmosphere was recently highlighted by Instagram user Deepanshi Singh.
Singh posted a video of the club's lively ambiance replete with music, decor, snacks, and drinks.
Reportedly India's first female-only club, Miss and Mrs also has a nail art section for patrons to indulge in during their visit.
What's more, the establishment is offering free wine and snacks for one hour at ₹299.
Safety concerns
Women-only spaces: A rarity in India
Women-only spaces like Miss and Mrs aren't common in India, where safety concerns often keep women away from clubs or bars.
Such initiatives are important for letting women have fun without the fear of being harassed or judged.
The club hopes to empower women to embrace their individuality and freedom.
In other countries, too, such women-only clubs have started springing up.
Special mention
Many men file gender discrimination lawsuits against such bars
Although the aim is to let women have a safe space, many women-only bars and clubs have had to open their doors to men due to lawsuits.
From Manhattan's The Wing, a private club and co-working space aimed at women, to Tasmanian art gallery MONA's Ladies Lounge, many women-only spaces have had to let men in after individuals filed gender discrimination suits.