What's the story

A women-only club, Miss and Mrs, has opened its doors on Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Road.

The establishment is fast becoming the talk of the town for offering a safe and comfortable space for women.

Interestingly, the entire staff (including the DJ) at Miss and Mrs is made up of women, which further guarantees a safe environment.

Now, women can reclaim the night while dancing their worries away!