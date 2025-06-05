What's the story

Apple has partnered with the Tata Group to manage repairs of iPhones and MacBooks in India, according to Reuters.

The move highlights the growing importance of the Indian conglomerate in Apple's supply chain.

The partnership comes as part of Apple's strategy to diversify its manufacturing base and reduce reliance on China.

Tata already assembles iPhones at three facilities in South India, one of which also manufactures some components for the devices.