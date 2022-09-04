Business

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in car accident

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 04, 2022, 06:05 pm 2 min read

Cyrus Mistry was the chairman of Tata Sons from 2012 to 2016

Former Tata Sons chairman and industrialist Cyrus Mistry has died in a car accident near Mumbai. The Pallonji family scion's Mercedes car hit a divider on the road in Palghar on his way back from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. According to the Palghar police officials, four people were present in the car, wherein two died on spot and two are hospitalized.

Accident The accident happened over Surya river

The accident that killed Mistry took place at 3:15 pm. It happened on a bridge over the Surya river. "It seems an accident," a police official said. The details of the other passengers are yet to be confirmed. Netizens were shocked by the news of Mistry's death. Many took to Twitter to pay their respect with "Om Shanti" messages.

Information Mistry was traveling in a Mercedes-Benz GLC

From the alleged videos of the accident doing rounds on the internet, Mistry was traveling in a Mercedes-Benz GLC with license plate number MH-47-AB-6705. Although the police think that it is an accident, they are probing foul play.

Twitter Post PM Modi also extended condolences to Mistry's family and friends

The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022

Condolences Condolences are pouring from different sections of scoiety

Mistry's death has elicited condolences from different sections. External Affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted, "Extremely shocked by the news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry." Famed cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote, "I only met Cyrus Mistry once. He was all dignity and class. Can't believe he is gone." Industrialist Anand Mahindra and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too paid their respects.

Bio Mistry was the first non-Tata chairman of Tata Sons

Mistry belonged to one of the oldest business families in India. He rose to prominence when he was chosen as the chairman of Tata Sons after Ratan Tata stepped down in 2012. He was the first non-Tata chairman of the group. In 2016, the board of Tata Sons voted to remove Mistry. He is survived by his wife and two children.