17.5% dip in frontline job demand, women's participation doubles: Report

Business

17.5% dip in frontline job demand, women's participation doubles: Report

Written by Rishabh Raj September 25, 2023 | 11:27 am 2 min read

The average monthly salaries of frontline workers decreased by 4.5 percent to reach Rs 21,700 in FY23

The demand for frontline jobs in India has decreased by 17.5% in FY23, with 6.6 million jobs created compared to 8 million in FY22, according to the Better Places Frontline Index Report. Meanwhile, the participation ratio of women in frontline jobs has doubled from 3% to 6% between FY22 and FY23. The report also highlights the changing landscape of industries employing frontline workers and salary trends.

'The Great Variable-isation' trend impacts hiring

Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and Group CEO of human capital management platform BetterPlace, attributes the decline in frontline jobs to "The Great Variable-isation" trend. This trend sees enterprises looking to make costs variable, leading to a spike in the hiring of gig workers. The report also reveals that women's average monthly salaries in FY23 were 20.5% lower than the industry average, except for Manufacturing and Logistics & Mobility sectors.

Logistics & Mobility sector surpasses e-commerce

The Logistics & Mobility sector has replaced e-commerce as the highest employment industry for frontline workers in FY23, with demand increasing by more than 111% between FY22 and FY23. E-commerce demand has fallen by 52% since last year but remains the second-largest employer, contributing to 33% of total jobs.

IFM and IT sectors offer top frontline salaries

According to the report, integrated facility management (IFM) and information technology (IT) sectors offer the highest monthly average salaries for frontline workers at Rs. 25,700, a 17% increase compared to FY22. The Logistics & Mobility sector offers the second-highest salaries at Rs. 21,800, despite an 18% decrease. The average monthly attrition rate for frontline workers in FY23 stood at 15%, with peaks reaching 23% in November, at the end of the festive season.

Share this timeline