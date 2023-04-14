Lifestyle

Expert reveals how companies can boost their employees' mental health

Expert reveals how companies can boost their employees' mental health

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 14, 2023, 10:21 am 3 min read

These tips can help employers support the mental health of their employees

In this age of hustle culture, cut-throat competition, and toxic productivity, working professionals undergo so much stress that tarnishes their mental health. While they spend most of their time toiling through deadlines at the workplace, companies can play a major role in harnessing their well-being. Ms. Mansi A. Madan, Assistant Professor-Marketing and Communications, JIMS Rohini, shares five ways organizations can boost employees' mental health.

Companies should follow a seven-eight hour per-day work policy

"Companies should conclude the working hours in seven-eight hours of time frame. This means no meeting to be scheduled, no follow-up calls or texts after the working hours have concluded," says Madan. She believes that these texts or calls create unwanted pressure in the minds of the employees, forcing them to open laptops, give away their family time and work until the wee hours.

Flexible working hours in today's time are a must

Knowing that emergencies can occur at any time, Madan says, "There are thousands of things one needs to attend to during the day, most of which are unplanned and demand urgent presence." She tells us that companies can promote flexible working hours for their employees so that they can manage their work and fulfill other obligations, without missing out on either.

Companies must invest in the needs and priorities of employees

"A company must understand the needs and priorities of their major stakeholders i.e. employees," shares the professor. "For instance, a daycare facility by the company in the same building or financial assistance in availing it keeps employees at peace that they are reachable to their kids or vice-versa," enlightens Madan. This not only promotes their mental health but also their loyalty to the company.

Companies should provide or sponsor regular health checkups

Health is a major concern in today's time. "If companies can provide for regular complete body health checkups or assist them financially, it can instill a sense of stability and security in employees, which is good for their mental health," reveals Madan. "This will encourage employees to take care of themselves and the company who is taking care of them," she states.

Employees should be valued as much as possible

"No matter how many excursions, family days, or recreations a company plans, if they cannot reckon the efforts employee puts in and instead derogate them for something they are unable to do, it will only lead to stress and negativity," Madan told NewsBytes. "Appreciating publicly and reprimanding personally goes a long way for employees to improve and grow," she concludes.