In short Simplifying... In short India's video market is set to reach $13 billion by 2028, with streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video driving growth through significant investments in local content.

This boom in streaming is not only reshaping the entertainment landscape, with online video projected to hold a 30% market share by 2028, but also creating a surge in job opportunities, with an estimated 330,000 new positions expected in the industry.

Despite this, India's investment in entertainment still lags behind global counterparts like Japan, South Korea, and the US.

Investment in local content is rising

OTT push: India's video market to touch $13B by 2028

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:52 pm Jul 24, 202404:52 pm

What's the story India's video market is transforming, with online video-on-demand (VoD) content, expected to drive half of the new revenue growth. This is according to a report by Media Partners Asia, commissioned by Prime Video India. The study, titled "Beyond Screens - Streaming VOD's Impact on The Creative Economy," underscores the rapid evolution of video consumption here. The research anticipates that India's video entertainment sector, propelled by streaming VoD, will touch a valuation of $13 billion by 2028.

Revenue growth

Streaming VoD to contribute half of new market revenue

Streaming VoD is projected to account for half of the new revenue in the video market, which includes earnings from IP owners, TV networks, and online video platforms. Last year, the premium online video sector generated approximately $1.7 billion. This figure is expected to more than double to $3.7 billion by 2028. The sector has invested $2.2 billion in local content, to cater to the growing demand for high-quality, original content.

Market share

Online video market share to rise significantly

Historically, TV has been the primary investor in content within the video industry. However, by 2024, online video (excluding sports) is projected to hold a 24% market share, a significant increase from its 8% share in 2017. This percentage is expected to further rise to 30% by 2028. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video are making substantial investments in local content across multiple languages.

Investment surge

Local content investments surpass theatrical box office receipts

According to MPA, the investments in local content by platforms like Netflix and Prime Video, now equal 1.5 times the net share of theatrical box office receipts for movie producers. Monika Shergill, Vice-President of Content at Netflix India, emphasized the importance of original stories and voices for their brand's long-term success.

Investment gap

India's entertainment investment lags behind global counterparts

Investment in local entertainment content, comprising scripted, unscripted, and sports content, reached $5.8 billion in India in 2023, up from $3.3 billion in 2018. Despite this growth, India's investment in entertainment still trails behind Japan, South Korea, and the US. The Indian OTT sector experienced a slowdown in investments in 2022, due to global pressures and sluggish subscriber growth.

Industry impact

Streaming boom impacts job market

The rise of video streaming has significantly impacted related industries. For telecom companies, video content drives over 70% of data traffic. The streaming boom has led to the release of over 1,500 original titles between 2016 and 2023, generating approximately 174,000 jobs. The industry is tipped to create 280,000 new positions by 2028, possibly exceeding 330,000 jobs as demand for specialized skills in VFX animation, subtitling, and dubbing grows.