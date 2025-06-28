This renewable energy producer wants to raise ₹3,000cr via IPO
What's the story
Gurugram-based renewable energy producer Juniper Green Energy has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company plans to raise up to ₹3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The entire IPO will be a fresh issue by the company.
Fund allocation
Juniper may raise ₹600cr via pre-IPO placement
Before its public debut, Juniper Green Energy may raise up to ₹600 crore through a pre-IPO placement. If successful, the fresh issue size will be reduced accordingly. The company intends to use ₹2,250 crore from the IPO proceeds for debt repayment and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. As of May 2025, Juniper Green Energy had outstanding borrowings of ₹5,894.3 crore on a consolidated basis.
Market standing
One of top 10 largest renewable IPPs in India
Juniper Green Energy claims to be one of the top 10 biggest renewable independent power producers in India. The firm launched its first solar project with a capacity of 100MW in March 2020. Since then, it has expanded its total capacity to 7,898.45MW as of May 2025. Its portfolio also includes wind energy projects apart from solar ones.
Revenue growth
Financials and IPO details
Juniper Green Energy posted a profit of ₹40 crore for fiscal year ending March 2024, recovering from a loss of ₹12 crore in the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations also grew by 18.2% to ₹391.6 crore during this period. For the nine-month period ending December 2024, JGE posted a profit of ₹7.8 crore on revenue of ₹351.6 crore. ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital will manage the IPO as merchant bankers.