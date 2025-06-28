This renewable energy producer wants to raise ₹3,000cr via IPO

Gurugram-based renewable energy producer Juniper Green Energy has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) . The company plans to raise up to ₹3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) . The entire IPO will be a fresh issue by the company.

Fund allocation Juniper may raise ₹600cr via pre-IPO placement Before its public debut, Juniper Green Energy may raise up to ₹600 crore through a pre-IPO placement. If successful, the fresh issue size will be reduced accordingly. The company intends to use ₹2,250 crore from the IPO proceeds for debt repayment and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. As of May 2025, Juniper Green Energy had outstanding borrowings of ₹5,894.3 crore on a consolidated basis.

Market standing One of top 10 largest renewable IPPs in India Juniper Green Energy claims to be one of the top 10 biggest renewable independent power producers in India. The firm launched its first solar project with a capacity of 100MW in March 2020. Since then, it has expanded its total capacity to 7,898.45MW as of May 2025. Its portfolio also includes wind energy projects apart from solar ones.