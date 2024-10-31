Microsoft's gaming revenue soars despite declining Xbox hardware sales
Microsoft has reported a massive jump in its software gaming revenues for Q1 2025. The company's financial results show that Xbox content and services revenue increased by 61% year-over-year from the last quarter. The growth was primarily driven by the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Unlike the surge in software gaming revenues, Xbox hardware revenue fell by 29% this quarter. This decline could be associated with Microsoft's continued efforts to make its games available on platforms other than Xbox consoles.
Intelligent Cloud division sees revenue boost
Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud division also did well, with total revenues growing 20% year-over-year to $24.1 billion. The growth was primarily driven by Azure and other cloud services, which witnessed a revenue surge of 33%. The company credited this growth to the increasing demand for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) services.
Mixed results in OEM and devices revenue
Microsoft's OEM and Devices revenue, now reported together, witnessed a modest 2% increase. The growth was primarily driven by an upswing in Windows OEM but was partially offset by a decline in Devices. The company is now investing heavily in AI-focused features and tools, especially for enhancing Copilot. Meanwhile, Microsoft's Productivity and Business Processes, including its Office products, saw a 12% year-over-year increase, reaching $28.3 billion in revenue.
AI-driven transformation is changing work: Nadella
Satya Nadella, chair and CEO of Microsoft, highlighted the company's AI focus in a statement. "AI-driven transformation is changing work, work artifacts, and workflow across every role, function, and business process," he said. "We are expanding our opportunity and winning new customers as we help them apply our AI platforms and tools to drive new growth and operating leverage." Microsoft's AI business is expected to exceed a $10 billion annual run rate this quarter.
Microsoft prioritizes security amid CrowdStrike outage fallout
In Q1, Microsoft released a report detailing its security efforts, emphasizing this as a top priority. The company also had to deal with the fallout of Blue Screens of Death (BSOD) from a major CrowdStrike outage in this period. However, despite all these challenges, Microsoft's overall financial performance remained strong with significant growth in key areas like software gaming and cloud services.