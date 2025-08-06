RBI has good news for nominees of deceased bank customers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced plans to standardize the procedure for settling claims pertaining to bank accounts and safe deposit lockers of deceased customers. The announcement was done by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra while presenting the third bi-monthly monetary policy for FY26. The move is aimed at bringing uniformity in how banks release the funds and belongings of deceased customers to their nominees or legal heirs.

Simplified process A look at the new procedure The new procedure, as explained by Malhotra, will make the settlement of claims in respect of bank accounts and articles kept in safe custody or safe deposit lockers more convenient and simpler. This is expected to significantly ease the process for legal heirs of deceased bank customers. The announcement comes amid a growing number of unclaimed deposits with banks across India.

Deposit data Surge in unclaimed deposits As of June 30, 2025, Indian banks had transferred more than ₹67,000 crore in unclaimed deposits to the RBI's Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund. Public sector banks contributed a major chunk of these unclaimed deposits, with State Bank of India leading the list at ₹19,329.92 crore. Other top contributors included Punjab National Bank (₹6,910.67 crore) and Canara Bank (₹6,278.14 crore).