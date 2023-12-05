Sensex crosses 69,000 for the first time

By Rishabh Raj 10:08 am Dec 05, 202310:08 am

India's benchmark indexes opened at fresh record highs

India's benchmark indices soared to record highs on December 5, driven by strong macroeconomic indicators, expectations of US interest rate reductions, and the Bharatiya Janata Party's unparalleled win in three major state polls. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 172.72 points to breach the 69,000 mark for the first time, while the 50-share NSE Nifty50 surged 55.85 points, touching 20,813.10 as the markets opened.

Top gainers and losers

Adani Enterprises with over 5% surge led the pack of top gainers. Other top gainers were BPCL, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, HUL, M&M, and Apollo Hospitals. On the other hand, HCLTech, Infosys, SBI Life, NTPC, and Bajaj Finserv were among the top losers at the market opening.

Performance of sectoral indices

In the sectoral indices, only Nifty IT witnessed a decline, sliding by 0.8%. Realty, pharma, and healthcare sectors showed relative weakness, trading flat without considerable changes. Nifty PSU Bank emerged as the leading sectoral index, boasting gains exceeding 2%. Both Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal recorded gains surpassing 1%, while all remaining indices operated in positive territory.