What's the story

In the last week, six of India's top 10 firms saw a massive surge in their market capitalization (m-cap) by ₹1,18,626.24 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led the race with a whopping gain, followed by Reliance Industries, Infosys, and others.

The BSE benchmark index (Sensex) gained 659.33 points or 0.83%, while the Nifty gained 187.7 points or 0.78%.