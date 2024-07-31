In short Simplifying... In short Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, is facing pressure from investors, leading to a 6% workforce cut.

Despite beating Q2 revenue estimates with a 4% growth, the company is struggling with a declining user base, with Tinder's paying users and download rates falling for several consecutive quarters.

This highlights the challenges Match Group faces in maintaining its user base in a changing market.

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:28 pm Jul 31, 202402:28 pm

What's the story Match Group, the parent company of popular dating apps Tinder, OkCupid, and Hinge, has announced plans to lay off approximately 6% of its global workforce. This decision is part of the firm's strategy to discontinue live-streaming services across its dating apps. The layoffs are in response to pressure from activist investors like Starboard Value, who are seeking changes within Match Group.

Worrying

The announcement follows activist investor Starboard Value's acquisition of a 6.6% stake in Match Group. Starboard has been urging the company to consider a sale if it cannot revitalize its business. Earlier in 2024, Elliott Investment Management and Anson Funds Management also pushed for changes at Match Group, indicating significant investor influence on the firm's strategic decisions.

Revenue growth

Despite a post-pandemic slowdown in growth and delays in launching new facilities for key apps like Tinder, Match Group managed to beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue. The company's revenue grew by 4% to $864 million, surpassing analysts' average estimates of $856.4 million, according to LSEG data. This growth was accompanied by a smaller decline in paying Tinder users than in the previous quarter.

User decline

Total paying users fell by 5% to 14.8 million, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of decline. Additionally, Tinder downloads fell by 12% globally, which marks its fourth consecutive quarter of declining downloads according to data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. These figures highlight the challenges faced by Match Group in maintaining its user base amid changing market dynamics.