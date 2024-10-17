Summarize Simplifying... In short Vi is set to launch 5G services in India by March 2025, following an expansion of its 4G services, which currently reach 77% of the population.

The company plans to increase this coverage to 90% by June 2025.

The company plans to increase this coverage to 90% by June 2025.

Vi will focus on improving service quality and capacity, and will not renew contracts with Chinese-origin vendors, instead working with Samsung on virtualized radio access network projects.

By Mudit Dube 10:12 am Oct 17, 202410:12 am

What's the story Vodafone Idea (Vi) has detailed plans to launch 5G services in 17 circles across India by March 2025, starting with Delhi and Mumbai. The company's Chief Technology Officer Jagbir Singh revealed the roadmap in an interview with ET. He also said that Vi plans to offer at least 90% of India's population 4G coverage by June next year.

Expansion plan

Vi's 5G rollout strategy and funding

Singh said that after Delhi and Mumbai, Vi would expand its 5G services to all metros and major cities across the identified circles. The company has already secured equity funding of ₹24,000 crore as part of a revival plan, including ₹18,000 crore from a follow-on public offer. Most of this money will go into improving 4G coverage and starting the 5G rollout.

Coverage targets

Vi's current 4G coverage and future goals

Currently, Vi's 4G services reach about 1.03 billion people, covering nearly 77% of the population. The company aims to expand this number to at least 90% by June 2025. Singh was confident that Vi would be able to stop subscriber losses within a quarter of completing its network expansion project.

Network improvement

Vi's focus on 4G and 5G coverage expansion

Singh further revealed that the Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group joint venture would continue to focus on 17 licensed areas or telecom circles for 4G and 5G coverage, including roaming customers. The company's main focus will be on deploying and expanding its 4G network to improve service quality, offer more capacity, and utilize all available spectrum bands to the fullest.

Spectrum strategy

Vi's spectrum utilization and site expansion

Vi holds spectrum in the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz bands. The company plans to increase its sites in the 900 MHz band from an existing 55,000 to a total of 150,000. Singh highlighted that radio waves in this band are a top priority for Vi as they offer superior coverage in cities including indoor areas.

Contract decisions

Vi's network contract renewals and future plans

Singh confirmed that Vi would not renew expiring network contracts with Chinese-origin vendors. However, he clarified that there is no immediate plan to replace all existing equipment within a two-year timeframe. The company has been working with South Korean firm Samsung on virtualized radio access network (vRAN) projects in Karnataka, Bihar, and Punjab circles.