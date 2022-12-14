Career

IIT Madras launches dual degree programme on Quantitative Finance

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 14, 2022, 01:02 pm 2 min read

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has officially made available a new Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) program on Quantitative Finance. The new program would be jointly offered by the Computer Science and Engineering and Mathematics and Departments of Management Studies for BTech dual degree students. All IIT Madras' undergraduate engineering candidates are eligible to enroll in the IDDD's Quantitative Finance course.

Details on the new program

All candidates who have already enrolled have the ability to begin the IDDD in Quantitative Finance during their sixth semester. According to an official statement from IIT Madras, it is going to have an intake of a total of 25 students. Furthermore, the first batch of candidates is set to be joining next year in January.

Understanding the IDDD program

The IDDD program has been put together to allow students to adapt quickly to changes in finance and bridge the gap between process technologies, finance, and the application of modern products. The institution stated that this course needs a fairly comprehensive use of quantitative methods and theoretical reasoning. IIT Madras Dean Professor Prathap Haridoss: "This course belongs to the IDDD family of five-year programs."

Ideal for students preparing for careers involving design: Thenmozhi

"This course is ideal for students preparing for careers involving design and management of new financial instruments development of innovative methods for measuring or predicting and managing risk. The main focus will be to provide insights into advanced financial tools and techniques and their applications," IIT Madras Department of Management Studies (DoMS) Head Professor M Thenmozhi was quoted as saying by NDTV.

This course exposes students to the latest data science: Ravindran

IIT Madras has 12 Interdisciplinary Dual Degrees (IDDD), as of date, in cutting-edge areas like Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Electric Vehicles, and Robotics, among others. IIT Madras Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI Head, Professor B Ravindran, stated: "The course exposes the students to the latest data science and AI techniques that are applied in the field of quantitative finance."

Unique aspects of IDDD programme on Quantitative Finance

The course is a unique blend of finance and technology and allows students to contribute to the digitalization of the banking and finance industry. All the graduating candidates would find mouth-watering prospects in financial intermediaries, Fintech, and portfolio management companies. The course allows budding entrepreneurs to develop ingenious products in finance and pushes start-up venture ideas.