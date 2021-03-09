Delhi government allocates Rs. 50 crore for free COVID-19 shots

"We have allotted Rs. 50 crore Budget for this...Our government has decided that Delhi residents will continuously be provided vaccine shots for free in government hospitals. Soon, per day vaccination capacity will be increased to 60,000 from 45,000," Sisodia said in the Delhi Assembly today.
"While taking a lesson from our COVID-19 management, Rs. 1,293 crore have been set aside for the expansion of healthcare services, including the opening of new hospitals, renovating old ones, and augmenting beds in them," the Deputy CM added.