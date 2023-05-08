Entertainment

'The Kerala Story' banned in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

WB CM Mamata Banerjee bans 'The Kerala Story,' calls it propaganda

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reportedly announced a ban on screening Sudipto Sen's latest film, The Kerala Story, in the state, terming it "propaganda." Calling it a "distorted story," she said that the film, which has been mired in controversies since its trailer was released last month, has been prohibited to avoid incidents of hatred and violence in West Bengal.

Explaining the reason behind the WB government's decision, Banerjee said, "This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state." Furthermore, she reportedly drew parallels between Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, saying, "What is The Kashmir Files? It is to humiliate one section. What is The Kerala Story? It is a distorted story."

Banerjee also lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly creating communal politics through films, reported NDTV. "If they can prepare The Kashmir files to condemn the Kashmiri people... Now they are defaming the Kerala state also. Every day they are defaming through their narrative," she claimed. She alleged the BJP was planning to defame West Bengal too.

Notably, The Kerala Story triggered controversy when its trailer allegedly claimed 32,000 Kerala women were kidnapped, converted to Islam, and sent to ISIS. Some sections opposed its release, and protests were reported in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. However, many, including PM Narendra Modi, lauded the film. Moreover, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently made the Adah Sharma starrer tax-free in the BJP-ruled state.