5 roles that made Halle Berry a Hollywood powerhouse

With her varied choice of roles, Halle Berry has left an indelible mark on the movie industry. Versatile and dedicated, she has slipped into characters that have made a mark on moviegoers across the globe. From action-packed roles to emotional dramas, Berry's career speaks of several iconic roles that showcase her talent and love for the craft. Here are 5 of them.

Breakthrough performance 'Monster's Ball' - A career-defining role In Monster's Ball, Berry gave a powerful performance that fetched her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Her portrayal of Leticia Musgrove, a struggling widow grappling with personal loss and racial tensions, was both raw and compelling. Not only did this role highlight her acting prowess, but it also broke barriers as she became the first African-American woman to win the Oscar in this category.

Superhero spotlight 'X-Men' series - Storming into action Berry brought the character of Storm to life in the X-Men series, and how! As Ororo Munroe, she had our hearts in her hands with her power to control weather elements, and lead fellow mutants. She made the superhero genre deeper than the rest, and Storm became an inseparable part of the franchise's success over the films.

Spy adventure 'Die Another Day' - Bond Girl Reimagined Berry has been a formidable Bond girl ever since she entered the scene in Die Another Day as Jinx Johnson. Jinx wasn't just another eye candy for 007; she was an NSA agent who was as strong and intelligent as him. She redefined what it meant to be a part of the iconic film series. The film showcased her action chops and on-screen charisma.

Suspenseful turn 'Gothika' - Psychological thriller mastery In Gothika, Berry played Dr. Miranda Grey, a psychiatrist caught in a web of mystery after she is accused of murder. The psychological thriller gave Berry a chance to explore a range of emotions as she went through an intense journey of suspenseful twists and turns. She kept the audience hooked throughout this spooky tale.