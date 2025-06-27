5 Nancy Meyers rom-coms that still have us swooning

If anyone has perfected the romantic comedy genre, it's Nancy Meyers. The legendary filmmaker has given us some of the best romantic comedies of all time, starring the most captivating female leads, the wittiest dialogues, and the most relatable stories. Here are five of her finest rom-coms that have made us laugh, cry, and swoon at the same time.

Twin reunion 'The Parent Trap' - A classic reimagined Directed by Meyers, 1998's The Parent Trap was a remake of the 1961 classic. It follows identical twins, separated at birth, who learn of each other at summer camp and hatch a plan to reunite their divorced parents. Lindsay Lohan shines in dual roles, mixing humor with heartfelt family dynamics, refreshing the tale for both new viewers and original fans.

Mind reading 'What Women Want' - A unique perspective In the 2000's What Women Want, Mel Gibson headlined as Nick Marshall, an ad executive who develops the power to read women's minds after an accident. This power takes him on a rollercoaster of self-discovery and romance with his colleague Darcy Maguire, played by Helen Hunt. The film delves into themes of empathy and understanding, albeit through a comedic lens, while providing a peek into gender relations.

Mature romance 'Something's gotta give' - Love knows no age Released in 2003, Something's Gotta Give features Jack Nicholson as Harry Sanborn and Diane Keaton as Erica Barry in a story about how unexpected love can be found later in life. The movie explores themes of aging gracefully while keeping it funny throughout. With strong performances from its lead actors, this romantic comedy shows how love can be found at any stage of life.

House swap adventure 'The Holiday' - A tale of two cities In The Holiday, two women from opposite ends of the world swap homes during Christmas to get away from their problems. Starring Cameron Diaz as Amanda Woods and Kate Winslet as Iris Simpkins, this movie deals with themes like friendship across borders. It offers a lot of laughs along the way through the cultural shock between people who are living temporarily outside their comfort zones.