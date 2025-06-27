Elton John, Lady Gaga to headline Bezos-Sanchez's Venice wedding

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sanchez are set to tie the knot in Venice on Friday. The star-studded event is expected to host a large number of high-profile guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, and the Kardashian family. They were spotted arriving at the couple's pre-wedding bash on Thursday night. The three-day gala will also see performances by top stars like Elton John and Lady Gaga .

Entertainment lineup Gaga, Elton paid around £1 million each Both artists are said to have been personally invited by the couple, adding an extra touch of glamor to the already lavish affair. The report suggests that John and Gaga could cost around £1 million each for their appearances at what is being dubbed the "wedding of the century." Pop star Usher was also seen at the pre-wedding festivities, and it's reported that he might perform as well.

Venue details The couple staying at Aman Venice Recent media reports suggest that the couple is staying at The Aman Venice, a five-star hotel on the Grand Canal. This 16th-century palazzo, known as Palazzo Papadopoli, is one of the city's most luxurious and exclusive properties. It offers a quiet atmosphere with just 24 rooms and suites for its guests. Bezos has reportedly booked the entire Aman hotel, which also hosted George and Amal Clooney's famous wedding.

Downside Bezos has been facing protests, too According to Daily Mail, 30 guests from the Bezos-Sanchez party are staying at Hotel Cipriani, costing around £2,700 a night. The guest list is rumored to include Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Winfrey, and Tom Brady among others. However, the massive wedding has also sparked controversy in the historic city, with a protest group called "No Space for Bezos" voicing concerns over his lavish plans.

Protest details Protest group's concerns over 'lavish' wedding The "No Space for Bezos" protest group opposed the couple's earlier choice of venue, Grande Scuola Misericordia, a 14th-century building in central Venice. The group had planned a blockade of nearby canals to disrupt the event, but reports suggest that following these threats, the wedding party location has been moved to Tese 91 in Arsenale, a historic shipyard zone on the city's edge.