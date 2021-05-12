'Don' turns 43: Lesser-known facts about the Amitabh Bachchan classic

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 12, 2021, 05:20 pm

'Don' celebrates its 43rd anniversary on May 12

While millennials will be familiar with Shah Rukh Khan's Don, it was, in fact, Amitabh Bachchan who immortalized the iconic character. Don, starring Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Pran, was a complete entertainer that still remains close to our hearts even after four decades. As we celebrate its 43rd anniversary, let's look back at some lesser-known facts and stories surrounding the cult classic.

Classic

Iconic dialogue: 'Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai'

Don, which released on May 12, 1978, had redefined gangster movies in Bollywood. Considered one of Bachchan's most iconic roles, it was, in fact, rejected by superstars Dev Anand, Jeetendra, and Dharmendra. The movie packed quite a punch with its catchy music, pulsating action, and incredible dialogues. The line Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai is fondly remembered by fans to date.

Success

Was an out-and-out entertainer in the late '70s

The film begins with a wanted criminal, who dies during a police chase. The introduction of Vijay, his look-alike, takes the story forward. Vijay works his way to discover Don's illegal activities. Written by the famed Salim-Javed duo, it was directed by Chandra Barot. Interestingly, Don became 1978's third-highest grosser, after Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Trishul, both starring Bachchan.

Nostalgia

Bachchan said the title 'Don' sounded like an undergarment brand!

Bachchan had revealed that no one liked the title 'Don' for a Bollywood movie. He said, "There was at the time a very popular brand of vests, the banian, that were carrying the name Dawn. (sic)" "Don pronounced phonetically sounded much like that brand of undergarment in the popular market, and there was consternation in titling a film that conveyed an undergarment (sic)."

Star Power

'Don' spawned multiple remakes with legendary actors across India

The movie paved the way for multiple remakes, including some of the biggest stars in India. Yugandhar, the Telugu remake, starred the iconic NTR in 1979. It was also remade as Billa (twice) in Tamil, starring Rajinikanth and Ajith. Further, Mohanlal starred as the don in the 1986 Malayalam remake Shobaraj. And there's of course the SRK starrer, along with a sequel, Don 2.

Trivia

Did you know Black Eyed Peas sampled 'Yeh Mera Dil'?

A Black Eyed Peas track Don't Phunk with My Heart is heavily sampled from Don's classic song Yeh Mera Dil. Did you know Khaike Paan Banaras Wala was initially a part of Dev Anand's Banarasi Babu? Bachchan filmed that song with a fractured leg. He had to eat nearly 30-40 pans every day to make his character's lips look red. A true legend, indeed!