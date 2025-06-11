Arbaaz Khan confirms wife Sshura's pregnancy, says, 'I'm nervous'
What's the story
Actor-director Arbaaz Khan (57) has confirmed that he is expecting his first child with wife, Sshura Khan (35).
The couple, who got married in December 2023, kept the news under wraps until now.
In an interview with Delhi Times, Khan admitted to feeling nervous about becoming a father again after a long time.
"Everybody tends to be nervous...I'm also getting into fatherhood now after some time," he said.
New journey
'It is giving me a new sense of happiness'
He added, "I am looking forward to it, and it is giving me a new sense of happiness and responsibility. It's a very exciting time in both our lives... We're going to welcome this new life into our lives."
Khan is already a father to son Arhaan Khan (22) from his first marriage to actor Malaika Arora. Khan and Arora were together for nearly two decades. The couple divorced in 2017 but have remained amicable co-parents to their son.
Career focus
Khan is shooting for 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se'
On the work front, Khan is currently shooting for his next film, Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se. He revealed that he was drawn to the script because it seemed fresh and new.
Along with that, he is also involved in projects like Dabangg 4, Bihu Attack, Gul Gule Bakawali, and Alert 24X7.
Congratulations to the couple!