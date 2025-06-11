What's the story

Actor-director Arbaaz Khan (57) has confirmed that he is expecting his first child with wife, Sshura Khan (35).

The couple, who got married in December 2023, kept the news under wraps until now.

In an interview with Delhi Times, Khan admitted to feeling nervous about becoming a father again after a long time.

"Everybody tends to be nervous...I'm also getting into fatherhood now after some time," he said.