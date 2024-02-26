Prolific filmmaker James Wan celebrates his 47th birthday on Monday

What's the story In the shadows where terror takes form, filmmaker James Wan reigns supreme. From the gut-wrenching Saw to The Conjuring, Wan has created a diverse portfolio of horror films. This Australian auteur isn't just a world-renowned horror director, he's also the 19th highest-grossing director of all time (as of 2023). On his 47th birthday, we explore movies that solidified his reign in the horror universe.

Wan's dive into horror began with a bang—the hit Saw. Teaming up with film-school buddy filmmaker-actor Leigh Whannell, they conjured the first Saw movie on a shoestring budget, grossing a whopping $103M worldwide. In it, what starts as a locked-room mystery morphs into a gut-churning survival saga. Wan's signature cutscenes and montages birthed the iconic Saw franchise, with the 10th installment—Saw X—released in 2023.

After Saw's massive success, Dead Silence didn't ride the same wave of hype. However, it's an underrated gem in Wan and Whannell's repertoire. Following Jamie Ashen's (Ryan Kwanten) quest after his wife's brutal murder, tied to a sinister ventriloquist dummy, the film unveils secrets in the eerie town of Raven's Fair. The movie incorporates unsettling visuals complete with plot twists only Wan could master.

Wan struck horror gold with Insidious—a collaborative masterpiece with Whannell—that premiered to wild acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival. This marked the point where Wan's cinematography gained widespread recognition. While unraveling the chilling tale of a "haunted child," Wan experimented with slow panning shots and eerie digital zooms. Even in Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), he introduced a time-travel element—a rarity in this genre.

Among the "spookiest" films of the last decade, The Conjuring certainly tops the list! Wan's horror masterpiece sparked a new wave of fright that still sends shivers down spines. Through meticulously crafted jumpscares and chilling soundscapes, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga bring to life the real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. In 2016, Wan returned to the universe with yet another hair-raising sequel.

After numerous sequels and franchise installments, Wan returned to his horror roots with Malignant. Drawing inspiration from classic slashers, Wan weaved a hyper-stylistic tale of a woman who grapples with visions of real-life murders, uncovering a sinister mystery. Malignant delivers all the thrills—a practical-effects monster to haunt your dreams, stunning kills, and a storyline that keeps even the savviest sleuth on their toes throughout.