'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' script 'very good,' says Martin Freeman

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 31, 2021, 08:30 pm

English actor Martin Freeman has given his stamp of approval for the script of the highly-anticipated film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The superhero film will be entering production soon in Atlanta, according to Freeman's recent interview and media reports. The movie is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on July 8 next year. It is a part of Phase four of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Information

Freeman will be reprising his role in 'Black Panther' sequel

Freeman will be reprising his role as CIA agent Everett K. Ross in this Black Panther sequel. In an interview with BBC, the actor teased details about the filming situation, and revealed that he loved the script. "I've read the script. It's very good and we will be doing it at some point I guess in the next several months," he added.

Sequel

Ryan Coogler will be helming 'Black Panther' part two

Plot details for the sequel are pretty scarce right now, but it will be based on the Marvel comic books by the legendary Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Ryan Coogler will be returning to the director's seat once again for the upcoming movie. Most of the cast members from the 2018 film including Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright will be reprising their roles.

Death

Unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman affected the sequel

Plans for a sequel were put on hold after the sudden and tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, who starred as T'Challa in Black Panther. In this light, makers have confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will pay a fitting tribute to the late actor in some form. Marvel bosses have reassured fans that Boseman's character will not be recast or inserted via CGI.

Accolades

'Black Panther' was first MCU film to win an Oscar

The original Black Panther film broke numerous box office records and grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide. It was the first MCU film to win an Academy Award. It got seven nominations and won the trophies in categories like Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design. The superhero film also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards and three Critics Choice Awards.