'Geeked Week': All the new releases coming on Netflix

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 11:48 pm

Netflix always ups its game and impresses, every single time. And this time, they bring us Geeked Week, the platform's first-ever virtual event that satiates all your streaming needs. This includes fantasy, comic books, anime/animation, movies, and gaming, with over 50 projects lined up for five straight days. Starting from June 7, we'll tell you everything you need to know about Geeked Week.

Expect the release dates of your favorite Netflix shows

Fans will get special access to exclusive teasers, announcements of major projects, first looks, unseen footage, cast interviews, live performances, and more. Expect the release dates for The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, The Sandman, and Cobra Kai, and other shows in the next five days.

'Shadow and Bone' Season-2 confirmed, Jason Momoa ready for revenge

On Day 1, we got exclusive details for almost 10 projects, starting with Shadow and Bone. The cast members officially confirmed that season two is upcoming. There was also an AMA (Ask Me Anything) with the lead actors. Then, we've Jason Momoa all set for revenge in Sweet Girl. The movie is coming on August 20, and first look images were released as well.

'Lupin,' 'Blood Red Sky,' more exciting titles coming our way

Lupin Part 2 is coming on June 11, and it brings back our gentleman thief Assane Diop. Can you imagine an airplane with vampires? Watch out for Blood Red Sky, a movie that focuses on a woman who will go to any lengths to save her son. Liam Neeson stars as an ice road driver trying to save trapped miners in The Ice Road.

'Kate,' 'The Last Mercenary' bring the action straight to Netflix

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is a female assassin who has 24 hours to live in Kate. The action-packed movie hits Netflix on September 10. Jean-Claude Van Damme is the world's most celebrated mercenary in The Last Mercenary. It is about a former secret service agent trying to protect his son and their relationship. We also got to see special BTS footage from Vikings Valhalla.

Zack Snyder talks easter eggs on 'Army of the Dead'

The event also saw Zack-Deborah Snyder engaging in a special Q/A with Rahul Kohli, and Mari Takahashi about Army of the Dead. The ace filmmaker discussed easter eggs, zombie baby and a bizarre Man of Steel connection. They further talked about its prequel and an anime-series. Oh, Snyder also asked you to check out the mural outside the Olympus Hotel when you watch AOTD.