'We share something special': Rohman Shawl on Sushmita Sen

What's the story Rohman Shawl, the ex-boyfriend of actor Sushmita Sen, recently addressed their bond amid the ongoing confusion about their relationship status. The duo was captured together recently, leading to speculations about their patch-up, but Sen shut down the rumors and said she has been single for some time now. Now, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Shawl said that they are "good friends." What's brewing?

Shawl's confession

'We have always been friends': Shawl

Shawl said in the interview, "Voh toh 6 saal se saath mein hai. Isme naya kya hai? (We are together for six years. What's new to this?)" "We have always been friends and that will always continue. We share something special and that is visible also." Per reports, the ex-couple dated for several years before their separation in 2021.

Single status

Sen clarified single status on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast

Sen recently appeared on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, where she clarified her single status. The former Miss Universe stated, "I have no man in my life. I've been single for a while." She further explained that she has been single since 2021 and is not currently in a relationship. Sen also expressed her contentment with being single, saying, "It is lovely to take a break because I was in a relationship for almost five years."

Professional front

Sen's recent appearances in 'Aarya 3' and 'Taali'

On the professional front, Sen was last seen in the final season of her hit series - Aarya 3, which ran on Disney+ Hotstar between November 2023 to February 2024. Last year, she also garnered acclaim for her web show Taali, streaming on JioCinema and based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Sen has been away from films for a long time now, with Bengali film Nirbaak being her last appearance in 2015.