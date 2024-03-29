Next Article

The K-pop singers had been dating for a long time

Super Junior's Ryeowook announces wedding plans with ex-TAHITI member Ari

What's the story Ryeowook, a member of the renowned K-pop group Super Junior, has publicly announced his plans to marry Ari, formerly part of the girl group TAHITI. The announcement was made on Friday through a heartfelt letter addressed to his fans. In the letter, he affectionately referred to his fans as "my blue starlights, E.L.Fs," and shared the joyous news. Congratulations!

The wedding announcement

May wedding: 'It was by no means a sudden decision'

In a letter to his fans, Ryeowook wrote: "As you all know, I have been seeing someone. After spending much time with this person, I naturally began to feel that I wanted to form a family with her." "It was by no means a sudden decision, and after much thinking and deliberation with the company and my members, I have decided to hold a wedding ceremony this spring, at the end of May," he wrote.

Reflection

Ryeowook reflected on relationship with fans and future spouse

Ryeowook fondly reminisced about his first interaction with fans in November 2005, highlighting the deepening of their relationship over time. He revealed that he had been in a relationship and after spending significant time with this person, he felt a strong desire to start a family. The decision to marry was not impulsive but came after much thought and consultation with his company and band members.

Gratitude

Ryeowook reassured fans of continued commitment to Super Junior

In his letter, Ryeowook expressed gratitude toward his fans for their unwavering support despite his flaws. He acknowledged that some fans might be surprised by the news but reassured them of his continued commitment to Super Junior. He also thanked the members of Super Junior and the SM Entertainment staff for their encouragement in making this decision. The letter concluded with a reminder for fans to take care of their health.

Relationship

Ryeowook and Ari's public relationship timeline

Ryeowook and Ari, whose real name is Kim Sun-young, have been in a public relationship since September 2020. Ari made her debut as part of the K-pop group TAHITI in 2012 and remained active until the group disbanded in the year 2018. The couple plans to hold their wedding ceremony this spring, at the end of May.