'Unknown assailants' kill Pathankot terror attack mastermind in Pakistan

By Prateek Talukdar Edited by Chanshimla Varah 01:01 pm Oct 11, 202301:01 pm

Shahid Latif, who masterminded the Pathankot terror attack was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan

One of India's most wanted terrorists, Shahid Latif, who masterminded the Pathankot terror attack, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Sialkot on Wednesday. Latif was a member of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 1994. He was deported to Pakistan in 2010 after being imprisoned for 16 years in India, India Today reported.

What happened in Pathankot?

In 2016, heavily armed terrorists attacked the Indian Air Force's Pathankot Airbase in Punjab. The gun battle lasted for around 17 hours and resulted in the deaths of five attackers and six security forces personnel. Later, three other soldiers succumbed while being treated at the hospital. A day later, another security personnel was killed in an explosion. The JeM took responsibility for the attack.

Terrorists hijacked plane in 1999, sough Latif's release

India and Pakistan's relations plunged to a new low following the Pathankot attack and remain unresolved to this date. Latif reportedly orchestrated the attack from Sialkot. Notably, five armed terrorists hijacked an Indian Airlines plane in 1999 in Afghanistan's Kandahar and sought the release of several prisoners, including Latif, Business Today reported. However, Masood Azhar was among the three terrorists freed.

LeT terrorist Qaiser Farooq shot dead recently

Latif's killing is likely to spark speculations about India's involvement in the assassination. His assassination came days after top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Qaiser Farooq was shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi. India has been accused of assassinating Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was the third terrorist wanted in India to be killed within weeks, including Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar's assassination in Lahore.