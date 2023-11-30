Taj Mahal turning green due to insect droppings

By Riya Baibhawi 12:56 pm Nov 30, 2023

Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world

The iconic Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, is facing a peculiar issue as its stunning white exterior is turning green due to droppings from an insect called Goeldichironomus. The insects are drawn to the white marble and excrete on its walls, leaving green stains due to the chlorophyll in their bodies. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reports that this problem has been happening annually since 2015, but this year it has continued into November.

Why does this story matter?

The discoloration of the Taj Mahal has been an issue for years. The mausoleum, carved in white marble, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and its yellowing has constantly worried ASI. Experts have emphasized regular cleaning of its domes and outer walls, blaming the pollution of Agra for it. The ASI has been trying to get rid of the strain by washing them with distilled water and rubbing them with a cotton cloth.

Insect breeding in polluted Yamuna River

Entomology experts revealed that Goeldichironomus insects breed in the Yamuna River and feed on the algae there. Their excreta leaves dark brown and green stains on the Taj Mahal's marble and inlay work. Dr. Girish Maheshwari, head of the School of Entomology at St John's College, Agra, explains that the larvae feed on algae in the river before becoming adults. Notably, these insects had previously caused damage to other heritage structures, including Florida's Monroe Lake and Lake Suwa in Japan.

ASI initiates study for long-term solution

To tackle this issue and find a long-term solution, ASI launched a study this month, which could take up to a year. Superintending archaeologist Rajkumar Patel said that the insect problem has been ongoing since 2015, except for 2020 when pollution levels were low due to lockdown. He added that ASI's chemical department is conducting an in-depth study on methods to stop the insects' growth on the monument's surface.

Increasing water flow and reducing pollution as solutions

Agra-based doctor and environmentalist Sharad Gupta suggests that increasing water flow in the Yamuna River and reducing pollution levels could help resolve this problem by eliminating the ideal breeding environment for these insects. Another study also underscored that the high concentration of phosphorus and sediments in the river boosts the reproductivity of female insects, which can lay over 1,000 eggs at once.