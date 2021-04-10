Four people were reportedly shot dead on Saturday when security personnel opened fire after being attacked in Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district as the state went to polls in its fourth phase of the ongoing Assembly elections. The incident took place around 8 am as workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) clashed. Here are more details.

Details An 18-year-old first-time voter also died in clashes

The deceased also included an 18-year-old first-time voter - Ananda Barman. "The deceased has been identified as Ananda Barman, 18. He was a first-time voter. We have arrested two people in the matter," Debasish Dhar, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Cooch Behar district, said. The BJP claimed Barman was a party supporter while TMC alleged he was shot by supporters of the saffron party.

Details Election Commission seeks report on the matter

The incident reportedly happened near booth number 285. Meanwhile, scattered incidents of violence have also been reported in other parts of the district, according to reports. The Election Commission has now sought a report on the matter by 5 pm today and ordered adjourning the poll in Polling Station 125 of Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency based on an interim report from Special Observers.

Allegations TMC goons killed Barman, says BJP leader; TMC hits back

Malati Rava Roy, the BJP's Cooch Behar district committee president, said, "Barman belonged to the BJP family as his elder brother is the head of the local committee under Boleynauhati Gram Panchayat. It was the TMC goons who killed him." However, Rabindranath Ghosh, a senior TMC leader, said that it was "BJP activists who, in their desperate move to create fear psychosis, killed Barman."

Information Election Commission posted around 80,000 security personnel

The Election Commission has posted around 80,000 security personnel from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to guard nearly 16,000 polling stations in the fourth phase. The highest deployment of 187 companies of CAPF is in Cooch Behar.

Elections Elections in Bengal to conclude on April 29