Bengal school ends separate Hindu, Muslim mid-day meals after 25yrs 

A government-run primary school in Kishoriganj Manmohanpur village, West Bengal 's Purba Bardhaman district, has ended the practice of serving separate mid-day meals to Hindu and Muslim students. The school had been following this system since 2000, cooking meals separately for its 72 students—29 Muslims and 43 Hindus, the Indian Express reported. Although a single gas connection was used, different kitchens and utensils were maintained for each community. The school also has two cooks—one from each community.

Official intervention District administration ordered a probe The district administration has taken note of the issue and ordered a probe. Ayesha Rani, District Magistrate of Purba Bardhaman, said an inquiry team was sent to the school and action would be taken based on their report. On Wednesday, school authorities held a meeting with teachers, villagers, panchayat members, district administration representatives, and police to discuss ending this practice. After the meeting, it was decided that both cooks would now work together in the same kitchen with common utensils.

Policy change Students from all communities would eat together Now, students from all communities would eat together as per government guidelines. "This kind of separation has no place in schools. Everyone agreed during the meeting that the system must change," said Kanan Burman Pradhan of Nasratpur Gram Panchayat. Mahbil Hussain Mondol, deputy pradhan of Nasratpur Gram Panchayat, told IS that a self-help group of local village women would also be formed to cook the midday meal.

Community initiative SHG of local village women to be formed Headmaster Tapas Ghosh acknowledged the practice had been in place since the scheme's inception. "I joined this school a year ago and was aware of the issue. I tried to stop it, but I didn't succeed earlier. That's why I called a meeting with parents and local leaders to resolve it...Change doesn't happen overnight, but we are trying," he said. Former headmaster Govinda Bhadra also spoke about his attempts to end this practice during his tenure from 2002 to 2022.