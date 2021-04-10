Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 10, 2021, 12:52 am

India on Friday reported more than 1.44 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike yet for the fourth consecutive day. The nationwide tally climbed past 13.2 million cases. Meanwhile, more than 770 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,68,487. Maharashtra—the worst-hit state in India—continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,30,60,542 COVID-19 cases, 1,67,642 deaths

Till Friday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,30,60,542 COVID-19 cases, including 1,67,642 deaths, 9,79,608 active cases, and 1,19,13,292 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,32,02,783 cases and 1,68,487 deaths till Friday night. Over 11.9 million have recovered. 9,78,71,045 vaccine doses were administered in India till 8 pm on Friday and 32,16,949 doses were given on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Friday

Maharashtra: 32,88,540 total cases, 57,329 deaths, 26,95,148 recoveries. Kerala: 11,54,010 total cases, 4,750 deaths, 11,12,758 recoveries. Karnataka: 10,48,085 total cases, 12,813 deaths, 9,77,169 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 9,18,597 total cases, 7,279 deaths, 8,94,896 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 9,20,827 total cases, 12,863 deaths, 8,74,305 recoveries. Delhi: 7,06,526 total cases, 11,196 deaths, 6,68,699 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,63,991 total cases, 9,039 deaths, 6,06,646 recoveries.

Key updates 59K new cases in Maharashtra; Karnataka reports 7.9K fresh infections

58,993 more people tested positive in Maharashtra with 2,45,707 tests on Friday. At 24%, the state continued to record a high daily positivity rate. Punjab reported a record 3,459 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,66,494. 7,390 patients have died in Punjab while 2,31,885 have recovered. Karnataka reported 7,955 new cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 5.8% with 1,35,163 tests.

Information 4.5K new cases in Gujarat; MP reports 4.8K fresh infections

Gujarat reported 4,541 new cases—the highest single-day spike—pushing the state's tally to 3,37,015, which includes 4,697 deaths and 3,09,626 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh reported a record 4,882 new cases. The state's tally has now climbed to 3,27,220, which includes 4,136 deaths and 2,92,598 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 8.5K more cases; 11.4K fresh infections in Chhattisgarh