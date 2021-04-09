As many as 37 doctors working at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus, multiple reports said on Thursday. Of them, 32 are in home isolation and five have been hospitalized. A majority of them are said to be young and had already taken the coronavirus vaccine. The authorities have launched a contact tracing exercise. Here are more details.

A hospital source informed about the development. "Serving COVID-19 patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and the rest five are admitted to the hospital," a source told PTI. The majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms, the person added.

The hospital in Rajendra Nagar has been at the forefront in the battle against the disease for nearly a year. This development comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the National Capital and the rest of India. On Thursday, Delhi added 7,437 fresh coronavirus cases to its tally, the highest single-day spike this year. Twenty-four people died, taking the death toll to 11,157.

Notably, to curtail the spread of coronavirus, a night curfew (from 10 pm to 5 am) has been imposed in Delhi. The restrictions will remain in place till April 30. The new rules underline that traffic movement will not be stopped, there will be no restriction on transportation of essential/non-essential goods, and those going for vaccinations will also be allowed to travel.

