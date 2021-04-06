-
Delhi: Part of under-construction bridge collapses, 1 diedLast updated on Apr 06, 2021, 02:00 pm
-
A 50-year-old man was killed after a concrete and iron beam of a railway bridge under construction in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area fell on four parked trucks this morning.
Ram Bahadur, who worked as a watchman for the parked vehicles, was sleeping in one of them when the incident occurred, according to a report in Hindustan Times.
Here are more details on this.
-
-
Details
Bridge's construction was stopped in 2014, says cop
-
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Priya Gautam said the police received information about the incident at 9:38 am today.
The beam that collapsed was from a railway bridge whose construction had stopped in 2014, Gautam revealed.
"Ram Bahadur, who worked as a watchman for the parked trucks, was sleeping in one of the trucks on which the beam fell," he reportedly said.
-
Police's action
Ambulance, fire tenders were rushed to the spot
-
According to the police, Bahadur was from Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, and had been living in Ashoka Park near Mata Mandir in Punjabi Bagh.
Besides the Punjabi Bagh Police, teams of Disaster Management and a CATS ambulance were also rushed to the accident spot.
Two fire tenders as well as the rescue teams were also sent there, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg informed.
-
Similar incident
A similar incident had occurred in Delhi in 2012
-
A similar incident occurred in Delhi in June 2012 when a 27-year-old woman died after an iron beam fell on her as she was crossing the construction site of a bridge near the Sultanpuri railway tracks.
A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) had been registered at that time.