A 50-year-old man was killed after a concrete and iron beam of a railway bridge under construction in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area fell on four parked trucks this morning. Ram Bahadur, who worked as a watchman for the parked vehicles, was sleeping in one of them when the incident occurred, according to a report in Hindustan Times. Here are more details on this.

Details Bridge's construction was stopped in 2014, says cop

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Priya Gautam said the police received information about the incident at 9:38 am today. The beam that collapsed was from a railway bridge whose construction had stopped in 2014, Gautam revealed. "Ram Bahadur, who worked as a watchman for the parked trucks, was sleeping in one of the trucks on which the beam fell," he reportedly said.

Police's action Ambulance, fire tenders were rushed to the spot

According to the police, Bahadur was from Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, and had been living in Ashoka Park near Mata Mandir in Punjabi Bagh. Besides the Punjabi Bagh Police, teams of Disaster Management and a CATS ambulance were also rushed to the accident spot. Two fire tenders as well as the rescue teams were also sent there, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg informed.

Similar incident A similar incident had occurred in Delhi in 2012