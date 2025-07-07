Patna businessman's murder accused arrested after he attended funeral 

A suspect in the murder of Patna businessman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopal Khemka was arrested on Sunday by the Patna Police after he arrived at Khemka's funeral with a garland, CNN-News18 reported. According to India Today sources, Roshan Kumar is currently being questioned about his suspected role in the murder conspiracy. So far, investigators have questioned over a dozen people in connection with the case.

Crime scene CCTV footage shows bike-borne assailant waiting at the gate Reports said three criminals had gathered near a tea stall in the Daldali area before committing the crime. The incident took place around 11:40pm on July 4 outside Khemka's residence in Gandhi Maidan. CCTV footage shows a bike-borne assailant waiting at the gate and shooting Khemka as his car stopped. The main accused in the case was absconding from another murder case involving an autorickshaw driver in Patna, sources told News18.

Government response Nitish Kumar chairs meeting to review law and order Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the law and order situation in the state after Khemka's death. The meeting was attended by senior police officers, including Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar. "The CM emphasized that the rule of law is top priority for the NDA government, and warned of strict action against police personnel in case of negligence," a statement from his office read.

Investigation progress A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate Khemka's murder. The SIT comprises officers from the Special Task Force and central district police. So far, police have recovered a bullet and cartridge from the crime scene. Investigators are looking into whether an old enmity could be behind the killing.