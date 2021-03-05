Owner of explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead

The threatening letter may be paraphrased as: "Nita and Mukesh Ambani and family. This is just a trailer. Next time the gelatin sticks will be connected. Preparations have been made to bomb your entire family. Mend your ways. Good night."
When the police found the vehicle parked 1.4 km from Antilia on Carmichael Road, it had a fake registration number and had four fake number plates. The four plates reportedly matched the registration numbers of vehicles that are part of the Ambanis' Z-plus security convoy.