'Bruno was very friendly': Owner of dog killed in Kerala

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 03:12 pm

A pet dog was mercilessly beaten to death in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, earlier this week.

A couple of days ago, a pet dog was mercilessly beaten to death in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The killing of the nine-year-old labrador dog has sparked outrage, with many calling for strict action against the accused. G Christhurajan, the owner of the dog, named Bruno, says he was very friendly and it is difficult to understand why he was subjected to such brutality.

Quote

'I can't understand why they did this'

"Bruno has been with us for eight years. I got him when he was just a year old. He was well-loved. I will never get another dog," Christhurajan said, according to The New Indian Express. "He was a very friendly dog. I can't understand why they did this," he added. Christhurajan said his family filed a complaint in this regard on Tuesday.

Incident

Incident took place on Monday at Adimalathura Beach

The incident took place on Monday morning at the Adimalathura Beach, reports say. The three accused - Sunil, Sylvester, and a minor - tied the dog with a fish hook in a boat and beat it to death using sticks, viral clips show. They later threw the dog's body into the sea. Bruno was allegedly tortured for sleeping under the boat of the accused.

Twitter Post

Trigger warning: Here is the video of the incident

Police's action

Police says owner and accused had personal animosity

Police, however, said that Christhurajan, the owner, and one of the accused are neighbors and have some personal animosity, adding that could be the reason behind the dog's assault. Police has since arrested the three accused in the case. Christhurajan also alleged that after the video went viral, the accused had threatened to kill his entire family if they decided to pursue the issue.

Information

Assault sparks outrage on social media

After the clip went viral, it triggered outrage among social media users and animal rights activists, who have been trending #JusticeforBruno on Twitter. Several film stars, including Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma, have posted about the incident online.

Other details

Brutality against animals increased amid pandemic, activist says

Crimes against animals have been on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, says Sreedevi Kartha, a member of People for Animals (PFA). "The number of pets being abandoned on the streets has also increased," she said, according to TNIE. In case Christhurajan's family withdraws the police complaint, her animal welfare body with take the case forward, she assured.