India

Khattar directs officials to ramp-up health facilities for third wave

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 12:54 pm
Khattar has directed Deputy Commissioners to work on increasing beds and other facilities

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed Deputy Commissioners across the state to ramp up health arrangements at community health centers (CHCs) and to be prepared for a potential COVID-19 third wave. Khattar said that though there has been a downtrend in the daily active cases amid the second wave, COVID-19 appropriate behavior should still be religiously followed by everyone.

In this article
Direction

Number of beds should also be increased: CM

"If the need for making additional arrangement of beds and rooms is felt at CHC level, then the works regarding this should be made at the earliest," Khattar directed the DCs. The Chief Minister further gave directions that the number of oxygen beds should also be increased along with keeping the multidisciplinary teams conducting health checkups in villages on alert for better coordination.

Quote

Ambulance should be stationed 24*7 at every CHC

Khattar said an ambulance should be stationed round-the-clock at every CHC so that a critical patient can be immediately referred to the nearest district health facility. "Every ambulance which would be stationed near these CHCs should have a maximum life support system," he said.

Health facilities

People should be guided to keep themselves healthy

Khattar said, "A plan should be put in place to make people aware about following a healthy lifestyle so that they do not often fall sick and ensure they do not have to visit hospitals too often." "For this, health facilities should be boosted at AYUSH wellness centers so that people can remain hale and hearty," Khattar told the DCs.

Cognizance

Private hospitals will be audited to check fleecing

"More focus should be given on promoting Ayurveda and Yoga among people and for making arrangements in this regard a provision of required budgetary allocations should be made," Khattar said. He further said that strict cognizance of complaints regarding private hospitals fleecing patients has been taken. "A random audit of private hospitals would be done. For this, district-level committees have been formed," Khattar said.

