Next Article

Charges filed against father and pub

Pune Porsche accident: Teen's father charged by police

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:41 pm May 20, 202405:41 pm

What's the story The father of the 17-year-old boy allegedly driving the Porsche that collided with a bike in Pune on Saturday—killing a man and a woman—has been booked by the police. The pub that served alcohol to the minor boy also faces a police case, reports said. The teenager was reportedly driving a Porsche under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The boy had been detained but was released on bail 15 hours later.

Accident details

Accident took place after 2am

The accident occurred around 2:15am when 24-year-olds Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both engineers from Madhya Pradesh working in Pune were returning from a get-together. Eyewitnesses reported that the Porsche, which had no number plates, was speeding at over 200km per hour. The minor tried to run away but was caught by locals as the deployed airbags had blocked his view, reports said. Police arrived within 15 minutes of the incident.

Legal details

Legal implications under the Juvenile Justice Act

The father and the pub are being charged under Section 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Section 75 deals with willful neglect of a child or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses, carrying a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a fine of ₹1 lakh. Meanwhile, Section 77 pertains to supplying a minor with intoxicating liquor or narcotics unless prescribed by a medical practitioner, punishable by up to seven years in jail.

Charges against minor

Teen gets bail in 15 hours

The minor boy has been charged with rash and negligent driving, and causing harm by endangering the life or personal safety of others, which carries a maximum of two years in jail and a fine. According to his lawyer, the court granted bail to the minor under certain conditions—he must work with traffic police in Yerwada for 15 days, write an essay on the accident, undergo treatment for his drinking habit, and attend counseling sessions.

New video

CCTV shows Pune teen drinking

Separately, the bar's CCTV footage shows the 17-year-old drinking with his friends, hours before the accident. Several eyewitnesses also reported that the teenager and his friends were heavily drunk, though their medical test results are still pending. According to Additional Commissioner Manoj Patil the police sought to try the teen as an adult, but the court denied the request. The incident has sparked outrage, with many blaming lax laws for deaths caused by rash driving and minors behind the wheel.