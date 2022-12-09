Lifestyle

Christmas musings: These 5 books will level-up your Xmas feels

Ho Ho Ho! It's that time of the year! We are only about two weeks away from celebrating Christmas Day and our excitement is already brimming. To make our wait merrier, it is best to ring in the festivities with something that can take your festive mood up a notch. Like how these five Christmas-special books are all about that. Read on!

'Letters from Father Christmas' by J.R.R. Tolkien

This book is all and only about Christmas with its main components like reindeer, snow, and the North Pole, it is a must-read. For more than two decades, J.R.R Tolkien's children wrote letters to Father Christmas at the North Pole and received a few in return too! The letters featured stories about reindeer, polar bears, Father Christmas' House, and more.

'Amazing Peace: A Christmas Poem' by Maya Angelou

Penned by Maya Angelou, this Christmas-special book inspires us to embrace the peace and promise of the festival. In addition to this, it reinstates in us the importance of love and hope that can brighten up the holiday season and the world at large. A deeply moving poem, this book is a beautiful way to soak in the Xmas spirit.

'What Christmas is as We Grow Older' by Charles Dickens

Written by one of our favorite authors Charles Dickens, this book features an essay by him written in 1851. He shares how one should always remember the Xmas spirit and the holiday season as we grow older. Through this fine print, he also enlightens on how Christmas is more about others and less about our own selves as we grow up.

'A Christmas Carol' by Charles Dickens

Here's another fantastic Christmas book by Dickens that has been converted into a movie. First published in 1843, the plot revolves around the bitter and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, for whom Xmas is just another day. However, everything changes when the ghost of his dead business partner appears, warning the man to change his ways before it gets too late.

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' by Dr. Seuss

This is a classic Xmas story and quite a heartwarming one. The plot revolves around the Grinch, who lives in the north of Whoville and hates Christmas and the holiday season. Owing to this, he plans to steal Christmas from the dwellers of Whoville, however, there's a big surprise that awaits him. Check out more such book recommendations.