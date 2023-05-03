Lifestyle

Try these 5 easy and quick puri recipes at home

May 03, 2023

These puri recipes are crispy and delicious

A popular dish in North India, puri is a crispy Indian flatbread that is usually made with wheat flour, salt, and water and served with delicious curries. Be it for a lazy Sunday morning breakfast or a scrumptious dinner, piping hot puris make for a tantalizing meal. They are also served as prasad during religious ceremonies. Here are five different puri recipes to try.

Kuttu ki puri

Mix together atta, water, salt, and boiled and mashed potatoes and knead into a stiff dough. Divide the dough, smear your hands with ghee, and shape them into round balls. Roll each ball into thin rounds and deep-fry the puris in ghee until golden brown. Place on an absorbent paper and serve hot and crispy with aloo curry and yogurt.

Palak puri

Wash spinach in cold water and keep aside. Add green chili and spinach to boiling water and blanch for 10 seconds. Immerse in ice-cold water. Then grind them into a fine paste. Mix atta, oil, spinach paste, water, and salt and knead into a soft dough. Divide into equal balls, roll out thin rounds, and deep-fry the puris in hot canola oil.

Beetroot puri

These nutritious red puris add a fusion touch to the classic recipe. Mix together atta, ajwain, salt, pureed beetroot, and oil, and knead the dough with little water. Rub the dough with oil and keep aside. Divide the dough and roll it out into flat rounds. Deep-fry the puris and serve them hot with curried potatoes and some cool raita.

Gobi puri

Mix together whole wheat flour, ghee, salt, water, and turmeric and knead into a semi-soft dough. Cover and keep aside. For the stuffing, mix together grated cauliflower, finely-chopped green chilies, coarsely pounded and roasted peanuts, cumin seeds, salt, red chili powder, and coriander leaves. Divide the dough, roll them, and place the stuffing inside. Seal the edges, roll again, and deep-fry the puris.

Methi puri

Packed with flavors, these super-crispy puris are best enjoyed with aloo curry or chana masala. Mix together atta, red chili powder, asafoetida, carom seeds, salt, turmeric powder, and dry methi. Add water and oil and knead the dough and let it rest for 20-30 minutes. Make small balls, roll them into circles, and deep-fry the puris. Serve them hot.