Try these scrumptious desserts on Eid-ul-Fitr

These desserts are a must-have on Eid-ul-Fitr

Marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated on April 22 this year. The occasion is recognized as the first day of the month of Shawwal and the Muslim community celebrates it by offering prayers and indulging in lip-smacking foods including lots of scrumptious sweets and luscious drinks. Here are five delicious desserts that you must try today.

Khoya kulfi

With summer on the rise, this khoya kulfi is probably the best dessert you can enjoy on Eid-ul-Fitr. Boil milk and simmer it until reduced to half. Add sugar, khoya, almonds, cardamom powder, and pistachios, and cook well for five-10 minutes. Let it cool and pour it into kulfi molds. Refrigerate for eight hours, de-mold, roll in some almond flakes, and serve chilled.

Kimami sewaiyan

Roast dry semiya in a pan. Add ghee to the same pan and fry makhanas in it. Add dry fruits and coconut and fry well. In another pan, saute sugar, milk, water, and khoya and bring to a boil. Add milk, roasted semiya, dry fruits-makhana-coconut mix and cook. Sprinkle cardamom powder on top and mix well. Garnish with cashews, almonds, and raisins, and serve.

Shahi tukda

Cut white bread slices into half and deep-fry them in hot ghee until crisp. Add sugar to milk and boil the mixture. Dip the bread in the sugar and milk mixture and arrange them in a serving dish. Mix rose water with rabri and spread it on the bread slices. Add malai in the center. Garnish with saffron, almonds, pistachios, and rose petals.

Kesar pista phirni

Wash and soak rice in water for one and a half hours. Boil milk and keep aside. Drain the rice and coarsely grind it. Add rice paste to the milk and cook well while stirring continuously. Add sugar, green cardamom powder, rose water, and saffron, and mix well. Pour into earthenware pots and refrigerate for an hour. Garnish with saffron and rose petals.

Dates halwa

Flavored with healthy dates and cashew nuts, this dates halwa is a yummylicious warm dessert to enjoy after a heavy meal. Add seedless chopped dates to milk and boil the mixture. Cook it until thick. Fry cashews in ghee, add it to the dates mix and cook well. Add sugar, ghee, and elaichi and cook again. Let it cool before serving.