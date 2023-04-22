Lifestyle

Sun tunnels: Lighting up darkest corners of your home naturally

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 22, 2023, 06:00 am 3 min read

A bright idea for sustainable living

Ever wished for a brighter, more vibrant home, but found that artificial lighting solutions just don't cut it? If so, you may want to consider sun tunnels. Sun tunnels are a revolutionary lighting solution that captures natural sunlight and lights up your home. On Earth Day, let's understand this eco-friendly alternative to energy - what they are, how they work, and more.

What is a sun tunnel?

Also known as solar tubes, sun pipes, light tubes, or daylight pipes, sun tunnels are designed to harness the power of direct sunlight and channel it through reflective tubing into even the darkest areas of your home. These clever devices use a reflective tube to channel sunlight from your roof into a room below, illuminating the space without the need for electricity.

How does it work?

Sun tunnels work by capturing natural sunlight using an acrylic dome, magnifying it, and then directing it down a reflective tube into a light diffuser. The tube's polished interior acts like a continuous mirror, bouncing the sunlight down the length of the tube without losing any light intensity. The result is a bright natural light that can illuminate any dark area in your home.

How is a sun tunnel installed?

A local roofing contractor would make a hole from your roof to your ceiling, fit the reflective tube, and install an acrylic dome on the roof side of the tube. Once the tube is in place, the light diffuser can be installed at the ceiling end of the tube. The final product will look like a mounted circle on the ceiling.

Why should you get sun tunnels installed in your home?

With sustainability at the core, sun tunnels provide a green option for lighting with several advantages. They harness natural sunlight, reducing reliance on traditional electricity and lowering carbon footprint. They provide bright, natural lighting, which can improve the ambiance of a room and have a longer lifespan than traditional light bulbs, resulting in less waste and a lower environmental impact.

Other upsides of sun tunnels

Apart from being a sustainable option, sun tunnels offer numerous benefits, including zero running costs due to their reliance on free and renewable energy from the sun. Additionally, bright and natural lighting can enhance the ambiance of a room and even promote better sleep and reduced stress levels. With little to no maintenance required, sun tunnels are an energy-efficient and environment-friendly lighting solution.

The downsides of sun tunnels

There are some downsides to consider too. They won't be useful at night or on cloudy days and may require a backup source of artificial lighting during bad weather. Additionally, they may have a higher initial installation cost than artificial lighting, and not be suitable for every roof or building structure type. Here are some ways to spruce up your homes with natural light.