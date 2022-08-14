Lifestyle

5 tricolor food recipes to try this Independence Day

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 14, 2022, 08:50 pm 3 min read

Celebrate this Independence Day by trying out these easy tricolor food recipes.

Festivals are all about fun, frolic, and of course, FOOD! As we are celebrating 75 years of independence, it is the perfect time to cook our way into the festive spirit. So, while you are wearing the tricolor on your sleeves (quite literally!), gift your inner epicure a dose of the shades, too. Here are some easy tricolor food recipes that you must try.

Drink with pride Tricolor lassi

To prepare a refreshing tricolor lassi, you'd need three cups curd, two tablespoons saffron powder, two tablespoons khus syrup, three tablespoons sugar, and one tablespoon cardamom powder. Whisk sugar and cardamom powder with curd; divide into three bowls. Add saffron powder in one and khus syrup in another. Pour them in this order into a glass: khus syrup curd, plain curd, and saffron curd.

South Indian connect Tricolor idli

To make a tempting tricolor idli platter, you'd require 175gm idli batter, 10 gm salt, 25 gm spinach, and 25 gm carrot. Boil carrots and spinach separately. Add seasonings to both and blend to make purees separately. Divide the batter into three parts, add carrot puree in one and spinach puree in another. Leave the third batter untouched. Steam them in an idli maker.

Rise with the rice Tricolor rice pulao

To make tricolor pulao, you would need one cup of cooked basmati rice, 1/4 cup of tomato puree, 1/2 cup of spinach puree, one teaspoon of each ginger paste, green chili paste, red chili paste, 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds, two tablespoon ghee, and salt. Separately prepare regular pulao and keep it aside for assembling.

Heat two pans and add ghee, salt, ginger paste, and cumin seeds to both. Add red chili powder and paste and tomato puree in one, and green chili paste and spinach puree in the other. Add cooked rice and saute. Arrange in order while serving.

Fried stuff Tricolor bread pakora

To make an appetizing serving of the tricolor bread pakoda, you'd need the following ingredients: Three slices of bread Four tablespoons of besan 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric Two tablespoons of tomato ketchup, mayonnaise, and mint mayonnaise One teaspoon of red chili powder Salt and water as required

Add ketchup on the first slice of bread, followed by mayonnaise on the second, and mint mayonnaise on the third. Make a sandwich. Prepare a batter with gram flour, chili powder, turmeric powder, salt, and water. Dip the sandwich in it and deep fry.

With love from North East Tricolor dim sums

To make some scrumptious tricolor dim sums, you would need the following ingredients: One tablespoon of vegetable oil One teaspoon of finely chopped garlic 1/4 spoon of vinegar and spice black pepper One cup of cabbage and 1/2 cup of onion Two cups of all-purpose flour Salt as per taste Orange and green edible colors

Knead the dough with flour, salt, and water. Divide into three parts. Add orange color to one and green to the other. Knead both and let the third dough stay untouched. Saute the veggies in oil. Fill the dough with the veggies and steam them.