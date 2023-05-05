Lifestyle

Yoga for toned hips? These asanas can help you

Perform these easy yoga asanas for your hip health

Hips don't lie! If you are looking forward to working on your lower body, especially your hips, hitting the gym is not the only way to do it. The ancient practice of yoga offers many asanas that can help you tone your glutes. These poses are easy and effective to practice daily. Perform these yoga asanas to tone your hips and feel the difference.

Malasana

This pose is also known as the "yogic squat" as it opens both hip flexors together. Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart and bend your knees. Now lower your hips toward the floor in a squat position. As your heels touch the floor, bring your upper arms inside your knees. Bend your elbows and bring your palms together in a prayer pose.

Virabhadrasana

This asana strengthens and tones your hip and thigh muscles. Besides, it is very easy to perform daily. Stand with your legs wide apart and turn your body to the left. Now bend your left knee to make a 90-degree angle. Let the right leg stretch out. With your hands in the air, stretch your back for 10 seconds. Repeat with the other leg.

Setu Bandhasana

Lie on your back and then bend your knees, making sure that your heels are pulled toward the body. Keep your arms beside you and lift your thighs and hips keeping them parallel to the floor. Tighten your glutes and hold your ankles with your hands. Lifting your hips in the air can help relax, tone, and strengthen them.

Utkatasana

This pose is effective as you get in a partial squat position and stretch your hips. Stand with your feet together and arms beside you. Lift your arms over your head and keep them close to your ears. Your fingers should point toward the sky. Now get into a partial squat position by slightly bending your knees and moving your hips backward.

Ustrasana

Start by kneeling on the floor and keeping your hips and thighs straight in one line. The next step is to place your hands on your buttocks, keep your fingers downward, and lean backward to form an arch. Once done, hold your heels bending backward. This pose can help you reduce fat from your hips as it opens deep flexors.