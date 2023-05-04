Lifestyle

Buddha Purnima 2023: 5 kheer recipes to celebrate the festival

May 04, 2023

Buddha Purnima, which is also popularly known as Buddha Jayanti, is being celebrated this year on May 5. It's the festival that marks the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who was later called Gautam Buddha. Since kheer (rice pudding) is a special offering on this day, let's help you celebrate the Lord's birthday on a flavorsome note with these five recipes.

Mango kheer

Heat some ghee in a pan and then add vermicelli. Saute for two minutes on low flame and set aside. Separately, add some milk and water and then cook on a medium flame for five minutes. Now add sugar to taste, followed by roasted vermicelli. Cook for 10 minutes. Cool it down and add some mango pulp. Mix well. Refrigerate and serve chilled.

Rose kheer

Begin by coarsely powdering some rice in a blender. Keep it aside. Now in a pan, boil some milk and then add the rice. Make sure you mix well. Keep cooking on low heat until the rice is cooked properly. Once it has, add sugar to taste and a few drops of rose essence. Stir in some chopped nuts and refrigerate.

Muskmelon kheer

Boil some milk in a pan and add some boiled rice to it. Keep mixing and cooking until smooth. Now add condensed milk to it and let it cook for two minutes. To this, add blended muskmelon pulp and cook further for 10 minutes. Garnish with your favorite nuts, refrigerate this mixture for a few hours, and serve.

Saffron kheer

Start by boiling some milk in a pan. In the meantime, take a spoonful of milk in a bowl and add a few strands of saffron to it and mix well. To the boiling milk, add some chopped almonds, cashews, and pistachios, followed by cardamom powder and the saffron mixture. Now add cooked rice, milk powder, and sugar to taste. Refrigerate and serve chilled.

Dates kheer

Boil some milk and keep cooking on low heat. Now take some dates, add two tablespoons of milk to them, and then puree them in a blender. Add this mixture to the boiling milk, along with some fresh cream. As you now cook over medium flame, add cardamom pods and your favorite nuts. Remove from the stove and cool it before serving.