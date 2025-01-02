Greek cuisine crowned best in the world by TasteAtlas 2024-25
TasteAtlas, a top food review platform, has named Greek cuisine the world's best for 2025. The ranking was based on 477,287 ratings for 15,478 different foods. Greek cuisine scored an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars. Some of the notable dishes that helped Greece clinch the culinary crown include Fystiki Aeginas (a special type of Greek pistachios), Finiki Lakonias olive oil, and Santorini Fava beans.
Italy and Mexico follow close in rankings
Italy bagged the second position in the TasteAtlas rankings with 4.59, just a notch below Greece. Italian cuisine is famous for its parmesan cheese, gianduja, and Neapolitan Pizza. Mexican cuisine also wasn't far behind, coming third with a respectable score of 4.52. Spanish and Portuguese cuisines shared the fourth position, each scoring 4.5.
American cuisine ranks 13th, UK trails at 48th
American cuisine secured the 13th position in the global rankings with a score of 4.42, with signature dishes like cornbread and regional vegetable stews contributing to its placement. The UK's culinary offerings placed it at the 48th position, just behind Macedonian cuisine, with a score of 4.15. Despite its diverse food culture, which includes various stews, hot pots, flatbreads, noodles, and tofu-based creations, Chinese cuisine was ranked 10th.
Indian cuisine ranks 12th in TasteAtlas list
Indian cuisine has proudly secured the 12th position on TasteAtlas's prestigious list of the 100 Best Cuisines in the World for 2024-25. Reflecting the incredible diversity of flavors, several iconic Indian dishes, including Amritsari Kulcha and Butter Garlic Naan, were highlighted as must-tries. It's worth noting that the list celebrates a variety of vegetarian delights, showcasing the vast culinary richness India has to offer to the world.
TasteAtlas: Your guide to global culinary excellence
TasteAtlas is a global platform that ranks and showcases the world's best cuisines, dishes, and food cities. It offers comprehensive insights into regional culinary traditions, based on reviews from food enthusiasts. With its extensive database, TasteAtlas celebrates diverse food cultures, providing recommendations for must-try dishes and destinations for food lovers worldwide.