Greek cuisine has been named the world's best by TasteAtlas in 2025, with Indian cuisine securing the 12th spot and American cuisine at 13th.

The UK's food culture lagged behind at 48th.

The UK's food culture lagged behind at 48th.

TasteAtlas, a global platform, ranks world cuisines based on reviews from food enthusiasts, celebrating the diversity of global food cultures.

Greek cuisine crowned best in the world by TasteAtlas 2024-25

By Simran Jeet 02:59 pm Jan 02, 202502:59 pm

What's the story TasteAtlas, a top food review platform, has named Greek cuisine the world's best for 2025. The ranking was based on 477,287 ratings for 15,478 different foods. Greek cuisine scored an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars. Some of the notable dishes that helped Greece clinch the culinary crown include Fystiki Aeginas (a special type of Greek pistachios), Finiki Lakonias olive oil, and Santorini Fava beans.

Runner-ups

Italy and Mexico follow close in rankings

Italy bagged the second position in the TasteAtlas rankings with 4.59, just a notch below Greece. Italian cuisine is famous for its parmesan cheese, gianduja, and Neapolitan Pizza. Mexican cuisine also wasn't far behind, coming third with a respectable score of 4.52. Spanish and Portuguese cuisines shared the fourth position, each scoring 4.5.

Global rankings

American cuisine ranks 13th, UK trails at 48th

American cuisine secured the 13th position in the global rankings with a score of 4.42, with signature dishes like cornbread and regional vegetable stews contributing to its placement. The UK's culinary offerings placed it at the 48th position, just behind Macedonian cuisine, with a score of 4.15. Despite its diverse food culture, which includes various stews, hot pots, flatbreads, noodles, and tofu-based creations, Chinese cuisine was ranked 10th.

Indian cuisine

Indian cuisine ranks 12th in TasteAtlas list

Indian cuisine has proudly secured the 12th position on TasteAtlas's prestigious list of the 100 Best Cuisines in the World for 2024-25. Reflecting the incredible diversity of flavors, several iconic Indian dishes, including Amritsari Kulcha and Butter Garlic Naan, were highlighted as must-tries. It's worth noting that the list celebrates a variety of vegetarian delights, showcasing the vast culinary richness India has to offer to the world.

About

TasteAtlas: Your guide to global culinary excellence

TasteAtlas is a global platform that ranks and showcases the world's best cuisines, dishes, and food cities. It offers comprehensive insights into regional culinary traditions, based on reviews from food enthusiasts. With its extensive database, TasteAtlas celebrates diverse food cultures, providing recommendations for must-try dishes and destinations for food lovers worldwide.