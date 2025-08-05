5 underrated grains to upgrade your meals

Exploring diverse grains can make your meals both interesting and nutritious. While common grains such as rice and wheat rule most kitchens, some lesser-known options can make for delicious and healthy alternatives. Using these underused grains in your recipes can amp up both taste and nutritional value. Here, we take a look at five such grains that you can add to your culinary repertoire.

Amaranth Amaranth: A nutrient powerhouse Amaranth is a gluten-free grain with a high protein content, making it ideal for anyone looking for plant-based protein options. It has essential amino acids, including lysine, which is usually deficient in other grains. Amaranth is also high in iron, magnesium, and calcium. Its nutty flavor makes it a good fit for porridge or as a base for salads.

Millet Millet: Versatile and nutritious Millet is a small-seeded grain that grows well in arid conditions, making it an eco-friendly option. It is packed with B vitamins and minerals such as phosphorus and magnesium. Millet's mild flavor makes it extremely versatile; you can use it in everything from breakfast cereals to savory pilafs.

Teff Teff: Tiny grain with big benefits One of the tiniest grains, teff packs a nutritional punch with high levels of calcium, iron, and fiber. With a slightly sweet flavor, it works well with sweet and savory dishes alike. Traditionally used in Ethiopian cuisine for injera bread, teff can also be added into pancakes or used as a thickener for soups.

Sorghum Sorghum: Gluten-free grain alternative Sorghum, another gluten-free grain, is also becoming increasingly popular for its versatility and nutritional profile. In addition to protein and fiber, it also offers antioxidants and is low on the glycemic index—perfect for keeping blood sugar levels stable. Sorghum flour can replace wheat flour in baking recipes or even be popped like popcorn for snacking.