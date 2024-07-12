In short Simplifying... In short Edinburgh is a treasure trove of secret gardens, perfect for nature enthusiasts.

Edinburgh's secret garden havens are perfect for nature lovers

By Anujj Trehaan 09:20 am Jul 12, 2024

What's the story Edinburgh, Scotland's proud and historic capital, is not just about its famous castle or the bustling Royal Mile. Beyond its well-trodden tourist paths lie hidden gardens and green spaces that offer serene escapes from the city buzz. These secret spots are perfect for those looking to unwind amid nature without straying far from the city center.

Dunbars Close Garden: A hidden gem

Tucked away near the Royal Mile, Dunbars Close Garden is a 17th-century style garden that many visitors overlook. This tranquil spot mimics the design of gardens from centuries past, with neatly arranged hedges and flower beds offering a peaceful retreat. It's like stepping back in time, providing a quiet space to relax and enjoy a moment of solitude amidst historical surroundings.

Dr Neil's Garden: Tranquility by the loch

Nestled beside Duddingston Loch on the city's outskirts, Dr. Neil's Garden is often referred to as Edinburgh's secret garden. Created by Drs. Andrew and Nancy Neil in the sixties, this garden boasts an impressive variety of plants and flowers alongside stunning views of Arthur's Seat. It's an ideal spot for contemplation or a gentle stroll around the loch, absorbing the natural beauty.

The Royal Botanic Garden's hidden corners

While not entirely unknown, the Royal Botanic Garden has hidden corners that many visitors miss. Beyond its famous glasshouses lies a labyrinth of smaller paths leading to secluded spots like the Chinese Hillside or the Queen Mother's Memorial Garden. These lesser-known areas offer quietude away from the main pathways, surrounded by exotic plants and breathtaking landscapes.

Water of Leith Walkway: Nature's pathway

The Water of Leith Walkway stretches from Balerno to Leith, winding through various neighborhoods and green spaces. Along this route are several hidden gardens and natural reserves that provide serene spots for relaxation or picnics by the water's edge. It's a favorite among locals for a leisurely walk or cycle, offering glimpses into Edinburgh's quieter side.

Regent Gardens: An urban oasis

Overlooking Edinburgh from Calton Hill, Regent Gardens is a hidden gem. This private oasis offers breathtaking city views and a quietude rare in urban areas. Open to the public during select times like Doors Open Days, it's a chance to experience one of the city's most serene and exclusive spots, inviting visitors to enjoy tranquility amidst its lush landscape.